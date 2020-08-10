When Barbara Kramer died her daughters, Rachel and Claire Kramer, challenged her estate plan, and her brother, Robert Koeller — as executor of Barbara’s will and successor trustee of her inter vivos trust — counterclaimed for declaratory judgment under the Disposition of Remains Act (Counterclaim 1) plus damages for trespass to land and chattels (Counterclaims 3 and 4).Koeller used diversity jurisdiction to remove the litigation from the circuit court in Macoupin County, Ill., and everybody consented to full adjudication …