This is the first of a two-part column. The second part will be published on Tuesday.

Johnnie Lee Savory’s lawsuit against the city of Peoria and the police officers who allegedly framed him for a rape and two murders when he was 14 generated an important debate about the accrual rule for claims under Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act of 1871 — because Savory sued more than two years after he was released from custody but within two years of when he was pardoned by Gov. Pat Quinn.

Savory alleged the officers suppressed evidence that would have exonerated him and manufactured evidence that condemned him — but he couldn’t sue during the more than 30 years he was imprisoned because Section 1983 isn’t the instrument for attacking the validity of criminal convictions. That’s a job for habeas corpus.

A U.S. District Court judge tossed Savory’s complaint as barred by the two-year deadline that Section 1983 borrows from Illinois personal-injury law.

On appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the panel reversed. Granting a petition for en banc review, the full court agreed — with the majority opinion concluding that the statute of limitations for a Section 1983 claim does not start running until a prisoner is exonerated (whether by direct appeal, habeas corpus or a pardon). But Judge Frank H. Easterbrook dissented.

Based on the lengthy delays regularly faced by habeas corpus petitioners — and the fact that a prisoner who has been released from custody can’t pursue habeas corpus relief — Easterbrook concluded that the accrual rule adopted by the majority “means that thousands of defendants sentenced to less than five or [10] years in prison can never present a Section 1983 claim, no matter how egregious the constitutional violations that led to wrongful conviction and custody.” Savory v. Cannon, No. 17-3543 (Jan. 7, 2020).

Tuesday’s installment turns to Easterbrook’s analysis. Here are highlights of Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner’s majority opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

A.

We begin our analysis of the accrual date for Savory’s claims with Heck v. Humphrey, 512 U.S. 477 (1994), which addressed whether and when a state prisoner may challenge the constitutionality of his conviction in a suit for damages under Section 1983.

While [Roy]Heck was serving a [15]-year sentence for manslaughter, he brought a Section 1983 action against two prosecutors and a state police inspector asserting that they engaged in an unlawful investigation that led to his arrest, that they knowingly destroyed exculpatory evidence and that they caused an unlawful voice identification procedure to be used at his trial.

The court noted that such a case lies at the intersection of federal prisoner litigation under Section 1983 and the federal habeas corpus statute. The court had first considered the potential overlap between these two statutes in Preiser v. Rodriguez, 411 U.S. 475 (1973), and held then “that habeas corpus is the exclusive remedy for a state prisoner who challenges the fact or duration of his confinement and seeks immediate or speedier release, even though such a claim may come within the literal terms of Section 1983.”

Heck, however, was not seeking immediate or speedier release, but monetary damages, and so his claim was not covered by the holding of Preiser. Section 1983 created “a species of tort liability” and so in determining whether there were any bars to Heck’s suit, the court turned first to the common law of torts.

Heck’s Section 1983 claim most closely resembled the common law tort of malicious prosecution, which allows damages for confinement imposed pursuant to legal process, including compensation for arrest and imprisonment, discomfort or injury to health and loss of time and deprivation of society.

“One element that must be alleged and proved in a malicious prosecution action is termination of the prior criminal proceeding in favor of the accused.” Heck, 512 U.S. at 484. This requirement avoids creating two conflicting resolutions arising out of the same transaction — an extant, enforceable criminal conviction on the one hand, and a civil judgment implying the invalidity of that conviction on the other — and steers clear of parallel litigation over the issue of guilt. The requirement also prevents a convicted criminal from collaterally attacking the conviction through a civil suit:

“We think the hoary principle that civil tort actions are not appropriate vehicles for challenging the validity of outstanding criminal judgments applies to Section 1983 damages actions that necessarily require the plaintiff to prove the unlawfulness of his conviction or confinement, just as it has always applied to actions for malicious prosecution.

“We hold that, in order to recover damages for allegedly unconstitutional conviction or imprisonment, or for other harm caused by actions whose unlawfulness would render a conviction or sentence invalid, a Section 1983 plaintiff must prove that the conviction or sentence has been reversed on direct appeal, expunged by executive order, declared invalid by a state tribunal authorized to make such determination or called into question by a federal court’s issuance of a writ of habeas corpus.

“A claim for damages bearing that relationship to a conviction or sentence that has not been so invalidated is not cognizable under Section 1983. Thus, when a state prisoner seeks damages in a Section 1983 suit, the district court must consider whether a judgment in favor of the plaintiff would necessarily imply the invalidity of his conviction or sentence; if it would, the complaint must be dismissed unless the plaintiff can demonstrate that the conviction or sentence has already been invalidated.

“But if the district court determines that the plaintiff’s action, even if successful, will not demonstrate the invalidity of any outstanding criminal judgment against the plaintiff, the action should be allowed to proceed, in the absence of some other bar to the suit.” Heck, 512 U.S. at 486-87.

The court made pellucid the broad consequences of its plainly stated rule: “We do not engraft an exhaustion requirement upon Section 1983, but rather deny the existence of a cause of action. Even a prisoner who has fully exhausted available state remedies has no cause of action under Section 1983 unless and until the conviction or sentence is reversed, expunged, invalidated or impugned by the grant of a writ of habeas corpus.”

Returning to its comparison to common law torts, the court concluded that, just as a claim for malicious prosecution does not accrue until the criminal proceedings have terminated in the plaintiff’s favor, “so also a Section 1983 cause of action for damages attributable to an unconstitutional conviction or sentence does not accrue until the conviction or sentence has been invalidated.”

The court most recently revisited Heck in McDonough v. Smith, 139 S. Ct. 2149 (2019). There, the court held that a Section 1983 claim for fabricating evidence in a criminal prosecution accrued upon acquittal, and not when the prosecutor’s knowing use of the fabricated evidence first caused some deprivation of liberty for the plaintiff.

The plaintiff in McDonough alleged that the prosecutor fabricated evidence in order to inculpate him, including falsifying affidavits, coaching witnesses to lie and orchestrating a suspect DNA analysis to link McDonough to the crime. The prosecutor brought criminal charges against McDonough and presented the fabricated evidence at a trial which ended in a mistrial.

The same prosecutor then retried McDonough, again presenting the fabricated evidence. The second trial resulted in an acquittal.

McDonough asserted two claims in his Section 1983 action, one for malicious prosecution and one for fabricated evidence. The district court dismissed the malicious prosecution claim as barred by prosecutorial immunity and dismissed the fabricated evidence claim as untimely, finding that the claim accrued when the fabricated evidence was used against McDonough.

The Court of Appeals affirmed, finding that McDonough had a complete fabricated-evidence claim as soon as he could show that the prosecutor’s knowing use of fabricated evidence caused him some deprivation of liberty. Relying on Heck and its progeny, the Supreme Court reversed, concluding:

“The statute of limitations for a fabricated-evidence claim like McDonough’s does not begin to run until the criminal proceedings against the defendant (i.e., the Section 1983 plaintiff) have terminated in his favor. This conclusion follows both from the rule for the most natural common law analogy (the tort of malicious prosecution) and from the practical considerations that have previously led this court to defer accrual of claims that would otherwise constitute an untenable collateral attack on a criminal judgment.”

In McDonough’s case, favorable termination occurred at acquittal after the second trial.

B.

Applying the analytical paradigm of Heck and McDonough to Savory’s case, we first look at the nature of his Section 1983 claims and conclude that, like Heck’s claims, they strongly resemble the common law tort of malicious prosecution. Indeed, Savory’s claims largely echo Heck’s complaint, asserting the suppression of exculpatory evidence and the fabrication of false evidence in order to effect a conviction.

There is no logical way to reconcile those claims with a valid conviction. Therefore, Heck supplies the rule for accrual of the claim.

Because Savory’s claims “would necessarily imply the invalidity of his conviction or sentence,” his Section 1983 claims could not accrue until “the conviction or sentence had been reversed on direct appeal, expunged by executive order, declared invalid by a state tribunal authorized to make such determination or called into question by a federal court’s issuance of a writ of habeas corpus.” Heck, 512 U.S. at 487.

In Savory’s case, that occurred on January 12, 2015, when the governor of Illinois pardoned him. Until that moment, his conviction was intact and he had no cause of action under Section 1983.

His January 11, 2017, lawsuit was therefore timely under Heck.