The severe set of remedies a Cook County judge imposed on Kargil Blue Island LLC in a breach of fiduciary duty case for a “shockingly long” series of wrongful acts included nearly $1 million in compensatory damages, dissociation under Sec. 35-45(6) of the Illinois Limited Liability Act and disgorgement of the 53% ownership interest KBI received in 15th Street Blue Island LLC as compensation for acting as 15BI’s manager. On appeal, KBI argued that the 2018 forfeiture order was improper because 15BI was established in 2006 …