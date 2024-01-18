Texas district attorney Lucas Babin persuaded grand jurors to indict Netflix for alleged child pornography when it started streaming “Cuties,” a controversial film about preteen girls in a dance competition. A federal judge granted Netflix’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking the prosecution. And although the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1971 decision in Younger v. Harris generally bars federal judges from interfering with state court criminal prosecutions, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed based on a …