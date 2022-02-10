Joseph Longo wound up taking two trips to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals with fee fights after he won $300,000 in damages and equitable relief for Demarco Nichols in an employment discrimination case.The first visit ended with the 7th Circuit affirming fee-shifting of $774,645 against Nichols’ employer. And the return journey started with a motion from Nichols that asked the district judge to rule that the contingency fee claimed by Longo — 45% of both the compensatory damages and the value of the …