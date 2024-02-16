Concurring with a special master’s report and recommendation on a discovery dispute in antitrust litigation about TV advertising, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall dispelled the common misunderstanding that attorney-client privilege applies when advice from a lawyer, standing alone, does not reveal any client confidences.In class actions that were transferred to Chicago and assigned to Kendall, the plaintiffs alleged that several broadcasters “secretly orchestrated a unitary scheme to supra-competitively raise the …