A fully briefed motion to dismiss BRH-Garver LLC’s breach-of-contract case against an Illinois-based bank was pending in the Dirksen Courthouse when Garver petitioned for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief in Houston and asked U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall to transfer the Chicago case to her colleagues in the southern district of Texas so they could send it to the local bankruptcy court.Garver’s request was based on 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1412. Referring to Title 11 (the Bankruptcy Code), Sec. 1412 says: “A district court may …