The Myanmar military allegedly used private Facebook and Instagram pages, groups and messages as part of a vicious campaign to decimate the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority. Although Facebook removed the offensive material, it kept copies.But when the tiny country of Gambia accused Myanmar of genocide and used 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1782 to ask a federal judge in the District of Columbia for an order commanding Facebook to hand over the evidence for use at the International Court of Justice, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg …