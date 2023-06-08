Initial discovery disclosures from the government in a False Claims Act case against nine New York nursing homes and their owner listed 152 individuals as likely to have discoverable information about an alleged scheme to defraud Medicare. But the feds claimed privilege — law enforcement and work product — when the defendants asked for (1) names of the subset interviewed by the government and (2) summaries of the information they provided.Integra Med Analytics, a company that “specializes in using statistical analysis to …