The federal government failed to comply with the Crime Victims’ Rights Act when it entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing Corp. involving plane crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed everyone on two of the company’s new 737 Max planes. But a district judge made a slight error in thinking he could do nothing to remedy the violation.Under the CVRA the petitioners — relatives and representatives of the estates of passengers and crew on Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 — had “the …