A fee-fight between class and individual counsel in multidistrict litigation about defective drywall from China pushed the boundaries on the common fund doctrine.Thousands of lawsuits against the manufacturers were consolidated for pretrial proceedings in Louisiana. The judge selected class counsel. After they clocked a decade of strenuous work on the case, more than 1,000 individual claims were shipped back to Florida for further proceedings. Nearly 500 of the individual cases settled for $40 million.Having kept an eye on …