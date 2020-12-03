Shortly after Longo & Associates won $559,656 for Robert Smith in an employment discrimination harassment retaliation case against Rosebud Farm Inc., Longo filed a certified copy of the judgment with the Cook County Recorder of Deeds. This gave Smith a secured claim when the judgment was affirmed and Rosebud went bankrupt. But there was a fight about the status of a fee-shifting order — awarding $615,257 in attorney fees and court costs — that was issued after the affirmance but before the bankruptcy. Smith assigned …