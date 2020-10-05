Sued for alleged legal malpractice based on a $4.2 million judgment against an insolvent client, the Chicago law firm Crane, Heyman Simon Welch & Clar argued for an exception to the Illinois rule that an unpaid judgment satisfies the “actual damages” requirement.The plaintiff, a bankruptcy trustee who is handling the liquidation of Crane Heyman’s former client, World Marketing, contends the debtor was saddled with $4.2 million in liability to former employees because the law firm allegedly failed to advise it to …