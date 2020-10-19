This is the second of a two-part column. The first part published Friday.The Illinois Appellate Court provided two reasons for reversing a judgment for Oakridge Healthcare Center in a successor liability case where a Cook County judge invoked the general rule of nonliability for companies that acquire another firm’s assets: (1) a line of federal opinions that developed a special exception for discrimination cases and (2) the Illinois Fraudulent Transfer Act. Granting Oakridge Healthcare’s request for further …