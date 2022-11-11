Enhancing Florida’s reputation as a great place for sheltering assets from creditors, the Florida Court of Appeals ruled that a bank account owned by a judgment debtor and his wife was totally exempt from garnishment — even though one of the common law “unities of title” required for protective status as “tenants by the entireties” was absent — because the “bank signature card expressly designates the account as held as tenants by the entireties between husband and wife” and “this ends the inquiry as to the form of …