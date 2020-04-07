Buddy Phillips’ lawsuit against his former employer, United Trailers, for allegedly interfering with his rights under the Family Medical Leave Act presented what the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals called “a complicated fact pattern under the FMLA” because both “the employee (through unreported absences) and the employer (by failing to inform the employee of requisite information about FMLA leave) may have violated the FMLA.”

“Phillips injured his ribs while playing with his grandchildren,” the court recounted. “Over the next two weeks he called his employer, United Trailers, to report he would miss work. Eventually Phillips stopped calling in and did not appear for work on three consecutive days so United fired him. He sued, alleging United failed to properly notify him of his rights under the FMLA..”

United Trailers requested summary judgment. Although the district judge concluded that “triable questions existed over whether Phillips’s rib injury was a serious medical condition,” and that “questions of fact existed as to whether Phillips provided adequate notice of his injury to United,” the judge granted the motion based on Righi v. SMC Corp. of America, 632 F.3d 404 (7th Cir. 2011). According to Righi “an employee’s failure to comply with his employer’s internal leave policies and procedures is a sufficient ground for termination and forecloses an FMLA claim.”

Reversing, with a nonprecedential disposition under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 32.1, the 7th Circuit explained that, “Once an employer has enough information to determine an employee is seeking FMLA-qualifying leave, the employer needs to notify the employee whether the requested leave will be designated as FMLA leave within five business days, absent extenuating circumstances.”

Because “United could have violated the FMLA by not informing Phillips of his FMLA-leave designation” before Phillips stopped calling — and Righi did not consider “whether an employer’s preceding violation of the FMLA is excused by an employee’s subsequent failure to comply with the regulations” — the 7th Circuit concluded that “this presents an issue which merits further examination in the district court.”

If the district judge concludes that Righi doesn’t apply, the judge will have to consider whether Phillips was prejudiced by the company’s failure to comply with FMLA regulations. Although the 7th Circuit “has not specifically addressed what constitutes ‘prejudice’ arising out of an employer’s failure to provide FMLA information,” the court noted that, under a recent 4th Circuit decision, “Prejudice may be gleaned from evidence that had the plaintiff received the required (but omitted) information regarding his FMLA rights, he would have structured his leave differently.” Lutes v. United Trailers, No. 19-1579 (January 27, 2020).

Here are highlights of the 7th Circuit’s analysis (with light editing and omissions not noted):

The FMLA entitles an eligible employee to take up to twelve work weeks of leave when the employee has a serious health condition that renders him unable to perform his position. It is unlawful for an employer to interfere with an employee’s attempt to exercise his FMLA rights.

The employee and the employer have shifting responsibilities under the FMLA. Where the need for leave is unforeseeable, as was here, the employee must provide notice of his intent to take leave to the employer as soon as practicable under the circumstances. 29 C.F.R. Sec. 825.303(a). The notice must “provide sufficient information for an employer to reasonably determine whether the FMLA may apply to the leave request.” Secs. 825.303(b); 825.301(b). Such notice may include “that a condition renders the employee unable to perform the functions of the job.” Sec. 825.303(b).

The employee does not, however, need to be aware of his FMLA rights to invoke them; “the employee need not expressly assert rights under the FMLA or even mention the FMLA, but may only state that leave is needed.” Sec. 825.301(b).

The burden then shifts to the employer. The employer must decide whether to designate the request for leave as FMLA-qualifying, and its decision to designate FMLA leave “must be based only on information received from the employee.” 29 C.F.R. Sec. 825.301(a).

If the employer does not have enough information about the reason for an employee’s request for leave, the employer should inquire further of the employee to determine whether leave is potentially FMLA-qualifying. The employer must notify the employee whether leave will be designated as FMLA-qualifying within five business days after the employee requested leave, absent extenuating circumstances. Sec. 825.300(d).

Throughout this time period, the employee must comply with the employer’s “usual and customary notice and procedural requirements for requesting leave.” 29 C.F.R. Sec. 825.303(c). If the employee does not comply with the employer’s usual leave-request requirements, FMLA leave may be delayed or denied.

If, however, the employee provides notice and complies with the employer’s attendance policy, the employer’s failure to timely determine whether the employee’s leave counts as FMLA-qualifying may constitute an interference with the employee’s FMLA rights if it caused the employee to suffer harm. Secs. 825.300(e); 825.301(e).

Whether Phillips provided notice of his intent to seek leave

On his first workday after his injury, Phillips followed United’s procedures and left a voicemail to report his absence and noted his rib as the reason.

An employee merely calling in and declaring he is sick is insufficient to put the employer on notice that the employee may qualify for FMLA leave. But the employee’s notice obligation is satisfied so long as he provides information sufficient to show that he likely has an FMLA-qualifying condition.

Based on the evidence introduced at summary judgment and construed in the light most favorable to Phillips, we agree with the district court that there are genuine issues of material fact as to whether United had sufficient notice that Phillips qualified for FMLA leave. At minimum, the evidence demonstrates a genuine dispute of fact as to whether United should have inquired further into Phillips’s injury.

The district court’s reliance on Righi

Once an employer has enough information to determine an employee is seeking FMLA-qualifying leave, the employer needs to notify the employee whether the requested leave will be designated as FMLA leave within five business days, absent extenuating circumstances. 29 C.F.R. Secs. 825.301(a); 825.300(d).

It is undisputed United failed to determine and notify Phillips whether his request for leave would be designated as FMLA leave. Thus, United could have violated the FMLA by not informing Phillips of his FMLA-leave designation.

But it is also true Phillips stopped following United’s attendance policy and failed to call in to report his absences. And if an employee does not comply with the employer’s usual leave-request requirements, FMLA leave may be delayed or denied. 29 C.F.R. Sec. 825.303(c). So Phillips also may have violated the FMLA.

Even if Phillips did violate the FMLA by failing to report his absences, he did so after United would have violated the FMLA.

Phillips stopped calling in to work at least nine business days after he first reported his rib injury to United. Under the regulations, United had five business days after receiving notice of Phillips’s rib injury to determine whether he qualified for FMLA leave.

Rather than consider this interplay, the district court focused solely on Phillips’s conduct and, applying Righi, ruled that Phillips’s failure to follow United’s attendance policies foreclosed his claim.

The FMLA regulations state, and Righi provides, that an employee’s failure to abide by an employer’s usual attendance policies may foreclose an FMLA claim. But not controlled by the regulations or Righi is whether an employer’s preceding violation of the FMLA is excused by an employee’s subsequent failure to comply with the regulations.

That fact pattern is squarely presented here; that was not the case in Righi, though, where the employee had not provided adequate notice of his injury and the employer did not otherwise violate the FMLA (such as by failing to inform the employee of his FMLA-qualifying leave).

To us, this presents an issue which merits further examination in the district court. On remand, the district court should examine whether Righi extends to this situation.

Whether Phillips was injured from United’s violation

If the district court concludes Righi does not extend so far as to absolve an employer from violating the FMLA if an employee at some point also violates the FMLA, the next question is whether United’s failure to determine whether Phillips’s leave request counted as FMLA-qualifying interfered with Phillips’s FMLA rights.

Violation of the FMLA is not enough to establish injury; instead, Phillips must show he was prejudiced by United’s violation. See Ragsdale v. Wolverine World Wide, 535 U.S. 81 (2002) (explaining that FMLA “provides no relief unless the employee has been prejudiced by the violation).”

This court has not specifically addressed what constitutes “prejudice” arising out of an employer’s failure to provide FMLA information.

A recent opinion of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals provides some guidance: “Prejudice may be gleaned from evidence that had the plaintiff received the required (but omitted) information regarding his FMLA rights, he would have structured his leave differently.” Vannoy v. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, 827 F.3d 296 (4th Cir. 2016). The 1st, 3rd, and 5th Circuits have reached similar conclusions. Indeed, the regulations state an injury occurs when an employee would have structured his leave differently had the employer properly designated the requested leave as being taken under the FMLA. See 29 C.F.R. Sec. 825.301(e).

Thus, if Phillips can show prejudice — in other words, that he would have structured his leave differently had he received the proper information — his claim may survive summary judgment.

The district court here did not address whether Phillips was prejudiced, so it should consider that matter on remand.