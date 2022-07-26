The Illinois Appellate Court split on whether a Marion County judge erred in relying on forum non conveniens to transfer a mortgage foreclosure case to Jackson County. Carrollton Bank foreclosed on property located in Marion County. Under Sec. 2-103(b) of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure, foreclosure actions “must be brought in the county in which the real estate or some part of it is situated.” And according to Sec. 2-108, “All actions shall be tried in the county in which they are commenced, except as otherwise …