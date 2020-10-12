Claiming that three of his former colleagues at Epic Burger used an edited video to frame him for a burglary at the restaurant he used to manage, Gregory Todd — who says he was acquitted in criminal court because it clearly wasn’t him on the recording — sued for alleged malicious prosecution, false arrest, intentional infliction of emotional distress and conspiracy.The “Epic Burger defendants” allegedly knew, when they told Chicago police officers that Todd was the person caught on camera, that he had filed discrimination …