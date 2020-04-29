Reviewing the “complicated history” of “who may sue” for alleged violations of the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act — as amended to provide that “proof of a public injury, a pattern, or an effect on consumers generally shall not be required” — U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee granted 7-Eleven Corp.’s motion to dismiss an ICFA claim filed by one of its franchisees, Rehan S. Hashmi, and his company, Lykor Shack Inc.

Acknowledging there are some “outlying Illinois appellate court opinions,” Lee explained he was obligated to follow a “narrower reading” of ICFA “consumer” from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “that does not cover ‘business purchasers.’”

“The upshot,” Lee explained, “is that ICFA only governs consumer transactions or those having a consumer nexus.” Hashmi v. 7-Eleven Inc., 19 C 4090 (February 6, 2020).

Here are highlights of Lee’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

This case is about a decades-long relationship that ended badly. Hashmi opened his first 7-Eleven franchise store in 1997. Through Lykor, an Illinois corporation of which he is the sole officer, director and shareholder, Hashmi eventually developed five additional 7-Eleven franchise stores.

Eager to meet others who shared his passion for 7-Eleven, Hashmi also became an enthusiastic participant in the National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven Franchisees. Over the years, Hashmi allegedly “built his business and life around the 7-Eleven brand.”

To understand how Hashmi’s relationship with 7-Eleven fell apart, some background is necessary. In February 2010, Hashmi entered into an agreement with 7-Eleven to operate a store in Yorkville. In keeping with the franchise agreement, Hashmi leased the store, furniture, equipment and relevant trademarks from 7-Eleven.

Seven years later, the franchise coalition appointed Hashmi as its vice chairman. During his tenure, Hashmi started to worry that 7-Eleven had “escalated control over the day-to-day operation of franchise stores,” “prioritized its relationship with its vendors over its relationship with franchisees” and “maximized its corporate profit level in a way that would squeeze store level profit.” In time, Hashmi became an outspoken critic of 7-Eleven.

Soon after Hashmi began to voice his concerns, 7-Eleven announced that it would not renew the lease on his Yorkshire store.

Under the Illinois Franchise Disclosure Act, a franchisor must have good cause to terminate a franchisee’s lease. But 7-Eleven never explained its non-renewal decision. To Hashmi, it is obvious that 7-Eleven declined to renew the lease in retaliation for his criticism, violating the Franchise Act in the process.

From there, Hashmi’s relationship with 7-Eleven continued to deteriorate. When 7-Eleven informed Hashmi about the non-renewal, it gave him about a year to transfer to another store. Every time Hashmi picked a store he was interested in, however, 7-Eleven refused to authorize the transfer. And, when Hashmi asked his contacts at 7-Eleven to suggest some options, they presented him with four underperforming stores.

Frustrated, Hashmi initiated a lawsuit alleging that the non-renewal of his lease violated the Franchise Act. By that time, however, the relevant statute of limitations had expired.

As Hashmi sees it, 7-Eleven rejected his transfer requests and proposed unappealing transfer options in a successful effort to prevent him from filing a Franchise Act suit within the limitations period. This then led Hashmi to file this lawsuit accusing 7-Eleven of unfair business practices.

Analysis

7-Eleven advances three different grounds for dismissal. The court’s analysis begins — and, in this case, ends — with 7-Eleven’s argument that the plaintiffs cannot sue under the ICFA.

As a threshold matter, the parties dispute whether the act imposes any limits on who may invoke it. The question of who may sue under the ICFA has a complicated history.

By its terms, the act empowers “any person who suffers actual damage” to bring suit. See 815 ILCS 505/10(a). In the decades following the act’s enactment, however, many courts — including the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — interpreted it to require “a showing of consumer injury.” First Comics v. World Color Press, 884 F.2d 1033 (7th Cir. 1989).

Soon after, the Illinois legislature amended the statute to clarify that “proof of a public injury, a pattern, or an effect on consumers generally shall not be required.” See 815 ILCS 505/10a(a); see also A. Kush & Associates v. American States Insurance Co., 927 F.2d 929 (7th Cir. 1991) (tracing these developments).

For the most part, however, courts do not construe the amendment as “eliminating the required connection to consumers.” Brody v. Finch University of Health Sciences, 698 N.E.2d 257 (Ill. App. 1998). Rather, the “amendment simply clarified that a plaintiff suing under ICFA could state a claim based upon a single, isolated injury.” Id.; see Athey Products v. Harris Bank Roselle, 89 F.3d 430 (7th Cir. 1996) (“This amendment was passed to clarify that a plaintiff suing under the act could state a claim based upon a single, isolated injury, and based solely upon the plaintiff’s own injury.”)

The 7th Circuit has endorsed this narrow reading of the amendment, see id. (finding that “claims under the act must meet the consumer nexus test”); Speakers of Sport v. ProServ, 178 F.3d 862 (7th Cir. 1999) (requiring that plaintiffs show “how the complained of conduct implicates consumer protection concerns”), although admittedly not all Illinois courts agree, see, e.g., Sullivan’s Wholesale Drug Co. v. Farly’s Pharmacy, 573 N.E.2d 1370 (Ill. App. 1991).

Glossing over the 7th Circuit’s decision in Speaker of Sports, Hashmi relies on these outlying Illinois appellate court opinions to argue that “any person” may invoke ICFA. See Plaintiff’s Response (citing Sullivan’s, 573 N.E.2d at 1376). Hashmi also invokes Scotsman Group v. Mid-America Distributors, a district court case that predated ProServ. 1994 Westlaw 118458 (N.D. Ill. Apr. 5, 1994) (refusing to read an “individual consumer injury requirement” into the act).

Whatever the rationale in these decisions, this court remains bound by the 7th Circuit’s interpretation of the act, which stands to this day.

The upshot is that ICFA only governs “consumer transactions or those having a consumer nexus.” Sabrina Roppo v. Travelers Commercial Insurance Co., 869 F.3d 568 (7th Cir. 2017).

To qualify as a consumer, a plaintiff must “purchase or contract for the purchase of merchandise not for resale in the ordinary course of his trade or business but for his use or that of a member of his household.” Roppo v. Travelers, 100 F. Supp. 3d 636 (N.D. Ill. 2015). To show a consumer nexus, a plaintiff must allege conduct “of a sufficient magnitude to be likely to affect the market generally.” Williams Electronics Games v. Garrity, 366 F.3d 569 (7th Cir. 2004)

Since Hashmi and Lykor disclaim reliance on the consumer nexus test, the only question is whether they count as consumers.

Under the franchise agreement, plaintiffs bought licenses, leases and services from 7-Eleven. Those purchases, plaintiffs say, make them consumers within the meaning of the act.

Generally, however, “a business purchaser is not a consumer because his only use of the purchased product is as an input into the making of a product that he sells.” Williams, 366 F.3d at 579.

Lululemon USA v. 108 N. State Retail, LLC, 2009 Westlaw 1732103 (N.D. Ill. June 17, 2009), illustrates this principle. In Lululemon, an apparel company argued that it counted as a consumer because it had purchased retail space.

Explaining that “the lease of the space was a necessary prerequisite for Lululemon to engage in the sale of its product,” the court held that Lululemon fell outside the act’s definition of a consumer. Id.; see also Gelco Corp. v. Major Chevrolet, Inc., 2002 Westlaw 31427027 (N.D. Ill. Oct. 10, 2002) (applying similar logic to financing and retail agreements).

Just as in Lululemon, here, the leases, licenses, and services that plaintiffs purchased from 7-Eleven were “necessary prerequisites” for their business. So understood, those purchases do not make plaintiffs consumers within the meaning of the act.

Equally unavailing is the plaintiffs’ argument that entering the franchise agreement transformed them into consumers. In fact, courts in this circuit consistently have rejected that logic. See, e.g., Chicago Male Medical Clinic, LLC v. Ultimate Management, Inc., 2012 Westlaw 6755104 (N.D. Ill. Dec. 28, 2012) (“The court cannot fathom any way that consulting or franchise services could be used for personal use as the statute requires”); Shipman v. Case Handyman Services, L.L.C., 446 F. Supp. 2d 812 (N.D. Ill. 2006) (clarifying that franchisees “are not consumers in the sense that courts have come to interpret that term under the statute”); 7-Eleven, Inc. v. Spear, 2011 Westlaw 2516579 (N.D. Ill. Jun. 23, 2011) (same).

Plaintiffs’ attempts to distinguish these cases miss the mark.

First, Chicago Male’s refusal to treat a franchisee as a consumer depended on that court’s conclusion that purchasing “franchise services” does not count as a “personal use.” Second, Shipman’s citation to Williams shows that the court found that franchisees fall outside the 7th Circuit’s definition of a consumer. Finally, Spear invoked the franchises-are-not-consumers principle as an alternative basis for its holding.

In a testament to the weakness of the plaintiffs’ position, they marshal only a single, outdated case to support it. See Bixby’s Food Systems, Inc. v. McKay, 985 F. Supp. 802 (N.D. Ill. 1997).

Relying on the act’s “broad definitions,” the Bixby’s court decided that individuals who purchase franchise rights count as consumers. In the two decades since Bixby’s, however, the 7th Circuit has endorsed a narrower reading of “consumer” that does not cover “business purchasers.” See Williams, 366 F.3d at 579.

Ultimately, because the plaintiffs have failed to establish that they are consumers, and because they offer no argument as to the consumer nexus test, their ICFA claim fails.