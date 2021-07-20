Abraham Thompson’s credit report from TransUnion Data Solutions listed unpaid debts for a JPMorgan Chase credit card he says he didn’t apply for, receive, know about or use. But when he complained to the consumer reporting agency, TransUnion declined to change the listing — because Chase allegedly said it reinvestigated the transactions and verified that the information it furnished was accurate. Suing Chase, Thompson alleged it violated its duty, as a “furnisher” under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, to scrutinize whether …