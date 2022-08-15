In a shareholder derivative case against the directors of NiSource Inc. for a billion-dollar disaster called the Greater Lawrence Gas Explosions, the plaintiff argued that the “Massey theory” and the “Red-Flags Theory” excused it from having to ask the directors to sue themselves for careless conduct by a subsidiary. The catastrophe occurred in Massachusetts on Sept. 13, 2018, when highly pressurized natural gas surged through the pipes of a network designed for low pressure, igniting 80 fires in 40 homes, killing one …