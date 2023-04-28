Relying on Supreme Court cases from New Mexico and Tennessee, the personal representative of Wanda and Aniya Perry’s estates asked the Oklahoma Court of Appeals to reinstate tort claims against a gas station whose employees sold fuel to Auntra Lawan Edmonds — allegedly knowing he was drunk.Edmonds bought the fuel a few hours before he zoomed past a stop sign, careened off the road and hit Wanda and her 14-month-old granddaughter Aniya, which resulted in their deaths.Edmonds was sentenced to life in prison, with the …