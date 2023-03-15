Two years ago, GEICO failed to persuade U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman to toss out class-action allegations that the pandemic-inspired “GEICO Giveback” program violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act by only reducing premiums for new and renewal auto policies by 15 percent. Trying again, the defendants (GEICO Casualty, Indemnity and General) requested judgment on the pleadings based on the filed-rate doctrine.“The filed-rate doctrine prohibits courts from invalidating or modifying a rate that has been filed …