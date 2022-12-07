Dissenting from the denial of certiorari in a case where the lower courts deferred to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs interpretation of a disability benefits law, Justice Neil Gorsuch detailed his objections to the Chevron doctrine. The petitioner, Thomas Buffington, was rated as 10% disabled after eight years of service in the Air Force. He received benefits under a statute that said “the United States will pay” compensation “for disability resulting from personal injury suffered or disease contracted in line of …