Based on a surety defense, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber denied the government’s motion for payment on a $50,000 bond that Foster Bail Bonds posted as security for Himer Elisea’s presence at trial on charges of possessing and distributing a kilogram of heroin. U.S. v. Elisea, No. 17 CR 730 (Dec. 10, 2019).Elisea, a resident of Georgia, cut his ankle monitor and apparently fled to Mexico shortly before the trial was scheduled to start in Chicago.Three weeks after Elisea skipped out, the government …