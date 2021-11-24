Jeffrey Riegel guaranteed repayment of Eric and Steven Hovde’s loan to a real estate developer that defaulted in 2008 when the global economy had a heart attack. Two months after the 10–year Illinois statute of limitations expired, the Hovdes sued Riegel in Chicago. Although the guaranty didn’t specifically waive the statutory deadline, the Hovdes insisted this defense didn’t apply because of “continuing guaranty” and “general waiver” clauses. The first clause said this agreement “shall in all respects be continuing …