Sued in a Connecticut court under Connecticut law for allegedly helping a killer evade federal restrictions on short-barreled rifles, Sturm, Ruger & Co., a Connecticut-based gun manufacturer, argued it was entitled to remove the case to federal court because a “substantial federal question” was “embedded” in the state-law claims.The plaintiff was executor of Suzanne Fountain’s estate. Fountain was one of the 10 people murdered in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021, by a shooter using a Ruger AR-556 Pistol equipped …