Trying to avoid the Dead Man’s Act (Section 8-201 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure) when he submitted claims against his son and daughter-in-law’s estates for repayment of $223,529 he doled out over 12 years, Wayne Crawford relied on a three-page handwritten document — which he allegedly used to contemporaneously record disbursements to Kevin and Anita Crawford before they died in an auto accident — and the statutory exception that Section 8-401 of the code provides for a claim that “is founded on a book account or any other record or document.”

Although the Dead Man’s Act generally barred Crawford from testifying about any conversations with his son and daughter-in-law about repaying the money, Subsection (c) says: “Any testimony competent under Section 8-401 of this act, is not barred by this section.”

Erwin Schmidt, the administrator of each estate, requested summary judgment and attacked Crawford’s affidavit about the personal record.

Affirming orders that knocked out the affidavit and denied Crawford’s claims, the Illinois Appellate Court explained that Section 8-401 does not permit use of an “account book” to prove that money was loaned to folks who are deceased. And turning to Crawford’s alternative argument about the “any other record or document” clause, the 1st District concluded that the handwritten list of disbursements was not admissible under Section 8-401’s second category.

This conclusion was based on two doctrines of statutory construction (ejusdem generis and noscitur a sociis) plus two facts: “The records permitted by the predecessor to Section 8-401 were created in the context of business transactions” and “the records sought to be admitted into evidence by claimant concern personal transactions.” Crawford v. Schmidt, 2019 IL App (1st) 182703 (Dec. 26, 2019).

Here are highlights of Justice Robert E. Gordon’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Section 8-401 is entitled “Account books and records” and provides, in relevant part:

“Where in any action or proceeding, the claim or defense is founded on a book account or any other record or document, any party or interested person may testify to his or her account book, or any other record or document and the items therein contained; that the same is a book, record or document of original entries, and that the entries therein were made by himself or herself, and are true and just; … and thereupon the account book and entries or any other record or document shall be admitted as evidence in the cause.”

Claimant argues that his handwritten log falls within the purview of this exception and, therefore, he is permitted to testify as to the document’s authenticity.

As an initial matter, we note that claimant’s statements as to his intent in making any transfers to decedents would not fall within the purview of Section 8-401.

Section 8-401 simply permits a party to satisfy the foundational requirements for admission of their records through their own testimony instead of requiring a clerk or other employee to testify to them, as was required under the common law. It does not provide an exception for the party to testify about his intentions in making the transactions detailed in that record.

Claimant provides no authority to suggest that the limited exception provided by Section 8-401 should be expanded to incorporate testimony about the parties’ intentions in such a way. Accordingly, the probate court properly struck the portion of claimant’s affidavit concerning his intent in making any payments to decedents as barred under the Dead Man’s Act.

With respect to claimant’s log and his statements intending to authenticate the log, Section 8-401 applies only where “the claim or defense is founded on a book account or any other record or document.”

While Section 8-401 does not define “book account,” our Supreme Court has suggested that “an account-book, to be used as evidence, should be the book containing an entry of transactions in the store, factory or office, as they occur in the regular order of business.” Kibbe v. Bancroft, 77 Ill. 18 (1875).

While it is arguable whether claimant’s log satisfies this definition, even if it did, such a log would not be admissible under Section 8-401 because it is an account book detailing money purportedly lent to decedents.

Our courts have consistently found that an account book for money lent is not admissible under Section 8-401 or its predecessors. See, e.g., Windmiller v. McCartney, 108 Ill. App. 2d 264 (1969) (“It appears to be the majority rule that unless there is a statute providing otherwise, books of account are inadmissible to show the payment or loan of money.”); Estate of Martine, 233 Ill. App. 94 (1924) (“This statute has been construed a number of times by the Supreme Court and by this court and it has been uniformly held that entries in a book of account for money loaned are not admissible.”).

The rationale behind such a rule is that loans are usually documented in ways other than through an account book, namely, through the execution of notes evidencing the loans. Accordingly, even if claimant’s log was an account book, it would not be admissible under the exception set forth in Section 8-401 because it is purportedly an account book for money loaned to decedents.

However, that is not the end of our inquiry. Section 8-401 applies where “the claim or defense is founded on a book account or any other record or document.”

We must determine whether Section 8-401’s reference to “any other record or document” may be interpreted to include a log of transfers of money purportedly loaned to a decedent, despite the fact that such a document is prohibited if it is considered to be a book account.

The original form of Section 8-401, enacted in 1867, did not contain this language — it simply referred to “a book account.” The additional language was added in 1949, when the statute was amended to apply to “a book account or any other record or document.”

At least one court has interpreted the amended statute to continue to prohibit a book purporting to document loans, reasoning that the party claiming to have made the loan had it in his power to perpetuate evidence of a loan by virtue of issuing a note or even a receipt. See Windmiller, 108 Ill. App. 2d at 266-67. Thus, under this interpretation, claimant’s log in the instant case would not fall within Section 8-401’s exception.

In interpreting Section 8-401, we are also guided by the use of the cardinal rule of statutory construction known as ejusdem generis. “Under the ejusdem generis doctrine, when a statutory clause specifically describes several classes of persons or things and then includes other persons or things, the word ‘other’ is interpreted to mean ‘other such like.’” Pooh-Bah Enterprises v. County of Cook, 232 Ill. 2d 463 (2009). “Ejusdem generis is a common drafting technique designed to save the legislature from spelling out in advance every contingency in which the statute could apply.” Pooh-Bah, 232 Ill. 2d at 492.

Similarly, under the canon of statutory construction known as noscitur a sociis, “a word is given more precise content by the neighboring words with which it is associated.” U.S. v. Williams, 553 U.S. 285 (2008)). Such a canon is particularly useful when construing one term in a list, in order to avoid interpreting the term so broadly that it is inconsistent with its accompanying words, thus giving unintended breadth to legislative acts.

On the other hand, as claimant points out, statutes should be interpreted so that no clause is meaningless, meaning that “any other record or document” must mean something other than a “book account.”

Additionally, the “list” to be considered in this case consists of one item, namely, a book account, making it more challenging to draw firm conclusions as to the meaning of “other records or documents.” However, we must ultimately agree with respondent that claimant’s log would not fall within the purview of Section 8-401.

The reason behind the exception that is now codified in Section 8-401 was to permit a party to testify to his own books, which he was not permitted to do under the common law. The rule did not alter the common law rule that the records themselves were required to contain entries that were made contemporaneously in the ordinary course of business by a person whose duty it was to make them.

Thus, the records permitted by the predecessor to Section 8-401 were created in the context of business transactions. By contrast, in the case at bar, the records sought to be admitted into evidence by claimant concern personal transactions: transfers of money between claimant and his son and daughter-in-law. The fact that claimant allegedly intended to be repaid for these payments does not change their personal character.

Claimant does not claim to have been in the business of making loans or engaging in other financial matters. Thus, interpreting Section 8-401 to encompass these types of transfers means interpreting it to allow an entirely different character of transaction — personal transactions and not business transactions.

We see nothing in the language, history or prior interpretations of Section 8-401 that would permit such an expansive reading of the statute, nor has claimant presented any case law in which the statute has been so interpreted. Accordingly, we cannot find that claimant’s log falls within the exception set forth by Section 8-401 and, therefore, it — and claimant’s testimony attempting to authenticate it — was barred by the Dead-Man’s Act and was properly stricken by the probate court.