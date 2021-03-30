It looks like Athletico fumbled the statutory lien it asserted when providing healthcare services to Polyxeni Constantinou after a car crash. She settled her personal injury case; Athletico informed her attorney to deal with a firm called MedChex about its $11,943 bill; and MedChex followed up with correspondence — titled “Notice of MedChex Medical Lien” — that said it “has taken assignment for a medical lien in the amount of $11,943 for services rendered.” But nothing in the Illinois Health Care Services Lien Act …