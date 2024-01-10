The third time was the charm for Marguerite Kurowski and Brenda McClendon in alleging facts that — if true — add up to a valid claim against Rush System for Health under the federal wiretap act for allegedly sharing some of their MyChart communications with Facebook, Google and Bidtellect, an advertising agency.“In general terms,” U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly explained, referring to both plaintiffs as Kurowski when ruling on their request for permission to pursue a second amended complaint, “Kurowski’s claims …