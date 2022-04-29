Convicted of financial institution fraud after Kane County prosecutors used a transcript from guilty-plea proceedings in a federal case as other-crimes evidence, George D. Broches appealed, arguing he received ineffective assistance of counsel because his lawyer failed to argue the transcript didn’t qualify for an exception to the hearsay rule and wasn’t self-authenticating.The Kane County indictment charged Broches with ripping off First State Bank by depositing a $4,100 check, drawn on JP Morgan Chase Bank, knowing it …