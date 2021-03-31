Calvin Horne says his right hand was seriously injured and most of his right index finger had to be amputated because drain rodding equipment he rented from Home Depot malfunctioned. A federal judge in Chicago granted Home Depot’s request for summary judgment, with a decision based Par. 3 of the rental agreement — a limitation-of-remedies provision that gave the company the option of refunding the $63.80 rental fee — although Home Depot’s arguments focused on an exculpatory clause in Par. 9. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed, with one judge dissenting. The dissent pointed to precedent that says “it is folly” for a litigant “to assert that an appeals court on review of a district court judgment cannot consider the merits of each and every theory that the district judge relied upon in deciding the case.” U.S. v. Chicago, 869 F.2d 1033 (7th Cir. 1989). But the majority, invoking the principle of party presentation, concluded that Home Depot waived the limited-remedies defense. And there was a genuine factual dispute about whether Home Depot’s alleged breach of “an express promise at the core of the contract” — its promise to provide a machine that was “in good working condition” — blocked it from invoking the exculpatory clause, “because that would render the contract illusory.” Horne v. Electric Eel Manufacturing Co., No. 19-2082 (Feb. 10, 2021).