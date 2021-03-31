It wasn’t clear whether U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf had authority to grant a fee petition from an amicus — the Center for Class Action Fairness — that submitted useful briefs when he reconsidered an order that awarded $75 million in fees to class counsel in a case that settled for $300 million. He had invited the center to provide its perspective on alleged shenanigans by some of the class counsel. Based on his own review, input from a special master and CCAF’s analysis, Wolf cut class counsel’s fees by $15 million …