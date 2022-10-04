Curious about a mysterious line item on the bill from her trip to an emergency room in Biloxi, Miss. — a $2,201 charge for “ER Dept Extnsiv” — Kimberly Henley found out it was a “facility fee” that she says the hospital didn’t disclose before she received treatment.Her class action complaint against Biloxi H.M.A. (d/b/a as Merit Health Biloxi) alleged the hospital violated a duty of disclosure under Sec. 551(1) of the Restatement (Second) of Torts — because it failed to provide “notice or warning” of this surcharge …