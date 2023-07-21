With a concurring justice disagreeing on the appropriate nomenclature, the Illinois Supreme Court adopted the “partial breach” exception to the first-to-breach rule in a case where PML Development LLC and the Village of Hawthorn Woods both breached a contract and sued for damages. PML owned a 62–acre parcel in the village. The village approved grading plans that permitted PML to deposit 1.2 million cubic yards of fill on the property. When the project was finished, PML promised to satisfy several requirements and convey …