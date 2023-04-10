Clarifying what qualifies as “physical abuse” under a liability policy with an exclusion for bodily injury claims “arising out of sexual molestation, corporal punishment or physical or mental abuse,” the Massachusetts Supreme Court reversed a summary judgment for Dorchester Mutual Insurance Co. in coverage litigation about an insured who “initiated an unprovoked attack” on a tort plaintiff “by punching him in the head and repeatedly kicking him after he had fallen.”Three years ago, in another case involving the abuse-and …