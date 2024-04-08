Reversing two criminal convictions because the jury instructions used the phrase “and/or” to separate and join a series of elements and alternatives in a single complicated statement, the New Mexico Supreme Court repeated its 75-year-old critique of this “linguistic abomination” and added modern commentary that ranges from “unvarnished” condemnation to “a more measured approach.”Mary and Sandi Taylor, a mother and daughter, operated a licensed daycare center in their home. When they drove 12 children back from a park in …