Relying on cases that included a federal decision from Illinois, the respondent in proceedings to confirm an $11.4 million arbitration award asked the Washington Supreme Court to decide the litigation was moot because it fully paid the petitioner before a judgment was entered. But the high court, surveying dueling decisions from across the country, disagreed.Point Ruston LLC borrowed $66 million from AURC III LLC for a real estate development.AURC alleged Point Ruston was “delinquent on interest payments.” The dispute went …