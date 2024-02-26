A day after Lacie Chance moved from California to Alaska with her five-year-old daughter, she obtained a domestic violence protective order against Jason Armstrong, the child’s father.And when Armstrong challenged the DVPO for lack of personal jurisdiction, Chance countered with cases that say personal jurisdiction over a defendant isn’t required when a state court makes a “status determination.”Armstrong had no contacts with Alaska, but Supreme Court cases in Iowa and New Jersey supported Chance’s argument that a DVPO …