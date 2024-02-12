In a law firm’s breach-of-contract case against a former associate who refused to pay a “reimbursement amount” of $1,052 for each of the 18 clients who followed him to a new firm, the Colorado Supreme Court reviewed an appellate decision that adopted a minority view on the Rule of Professional Conduct concerning agreements that restrict the right to practice law.Colorado Rule 5.6(a) is identical to Illinois Rule of Professional Conduct 5.6(a) except that it also covers restrictions on limited liability partnerships. Under …