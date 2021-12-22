The evidence used to convict Crosetti Brand of aggravated domestic battery, home invasion and possession of a stolen vehicle included Facebook Messenger communications his former girlfriend, Anita Shannon, received from “Masetti Meech.” Sentenced to 16 years in prison, Brand argued prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence he controlled the account and sent the messages. Clarifying the standards for authenticating Facebook Messages, the Illinois Supreme Court affirmed. People v. Brand, 2021 IL 125945 (Nov. 18, 2021 …