The Nebraska Supreme Court revived the defamation claim that Janet Palmtag, a registered Republican, filed against the Republican Party of Nebraska — based on mailers the party sent to registered voters when Palmtag ran in a legislative primary — because the evidence she submitted when responding to the party’s request for summary judgment was “sufficient for a reasonably minded jury to find actual malice by clear and convincing evidence.”Palmtag owns J.J. Palmtag Inc., a real estate brokerage. She is licensed as a real …