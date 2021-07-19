Scott Parsons has had a hard time pursuing a product liability case against Shenzen Fest Technology, a company located in Guangdong, China. Suing in the Northern District of Illinois, he hired a company that specializes in serving summons under the Hague Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents. Two years after the firm sent the required paperwork to the “central authority” in China, Parsons is still waiting for an affidavit of service, and bureaucrats in China haven’t responded to repeated requests for updates. So Parsons asked Magistrate Judge Lisa A. Jensen to permit him to tag the defendant by email and electronic publication under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 4(f)(3), which authorizes service in foreign countries “by other means not prohibited by international agreement, as the court orders.” But China objects to service through “postal channels,” and there is conflicting precedent on whether this objection extends to service by email. Reviewing the debate, Jensen ruled that “service on defendant Shenzen via e-mail and electronic publication is not prohibited by any international agreement in accordance with Rule 4(f)(3).”