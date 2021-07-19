Section 3 of the Illinois Joint Tortfeasor Contribution Act says “no person shall be required to contribute to one seeking contribution an amount greater than his pro rata share” — except when “the obligation of one or more of the joint tortfeasors is uncollectable.”In a case where a district judge ruled that the obligation of a defendant who settled a negligence claim wasn’t “uncollectible” and wouldn’t be reallocated between the remaining tortfeasors, the Illinois Supreme Court, answering a question of law posed by the …