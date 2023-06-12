Interpreting an auto insurance policy that said it would “cease” if the policyholders obtained “similar insurance,” a 4-1 ruling from the North Dakota Supreme Court concluded that this automatic termination provision only applies if the new policy is similar “in type and in amount.”Because the “per person” and ”per accident” liability limits in Policy 1 were $250,000 and $500,000, while limits in Policy 2 were $100,000 and $300,000, the first policy didn’t automatically end when the policyholders bought the second policy …