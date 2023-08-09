Reviewing Jacqueline Uhler’s claim that she suffered permanent lung damage because a maintenance worker unclogged a sink by using a drain cleaner that released sulfuric acid fumes throughout a building owned and managed by The Graham Group, the Iowa Supreme Court split 4-2 on whether she needed a toxicologist to establish causation or whether testimony from her pulmonologist was sufficient to defeat Graham’s request for summary judgment. The safety data sheet for the product, Draynamite, said: “Risk of serious damage to …