This is the first of a two-part column. The second part will publish Monday.Reversing a 1st District decision that (1) adopted the federal doctrine on successor liability for statutory claims and (2) applied the Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act as an alternative basis for its ruling, the Illinois Supreme Court faulted the appellate court’s approach to stare decisis and the any basis in the record doctrine.The Department of Human Rights ordered Oakridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to pay $30,880 to a former …