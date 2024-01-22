With a “realistic appraisal of psychological tendencies and human weakness,” the Nebraska Supreme Court reversed a decision by an administrative agency because the risk of unfairness from the triple role of the agency’s attorney — as investigator, prosecutor and advisor — was “intolerably high.”The case involved the Middle Republican Natural Resources District — an agency that oversees the midsection of the Republican River basin — and two landowners that allegedly violated groundwater management rules.After administrative …