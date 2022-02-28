France, 1943. Jenny Schieber’s mother was arrested, shipped out of the country in a boxcar and murdered in Auschwitz, one of around 76,000 Jews who were killed by the Nazis after being deported on the French national railroad. Her father survived, dying in Belgium in 1964 without receiving reparations from the French government. Fifty years later, France — acknowledging there were gaps in the postwar compensation programs it set up to make amends — gave $60 million to the United States to establish and administer the …