Linda Aemisegger sued Advocate Condell Medical Center for allegedly mucking up her product liability case against Medtronic by throwing away an infusion pain pump (a SynchroMed II) that was implanted in her abdomen a month after the medical device was recalled by the Food and Drug Administration based on Class I defects (flaws that created a reasonable probability of serious adverse health consequences) and removed five months later because the pump allegedly leaked, causing an infection and necrosis.

The affidavit Aemisegger submitted from a medical expert under Section 2–622 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure declared: “Condell had a duty to preserve the pain pump for analysis of the pump’s role in the patient’s injury.”

A Lake County judge tossed Aemisegger’s fourth-amended complaint — which alleged breach of an implied bailment and negligent spoliation — and rejected her request for permission to try again with a revised pleading that added a claim against the hospital based on alleged lack of informed consent.

Affirming, the Illinois Appellate Court explained that (1) the bailment claim was defective “because plaintiff failed to plead facts establishing that Condell knew that she expected the return of the defective pain pump to her” (2) “the conclusory statement contained in plaintiff’s Section 2-622 physician’s affidavit does not affect our determination that plaintiff failed to sufficiently plead facts establishing that Condell owed plaintiff a duty to preserve the pain pump” and (3) Aemisegger “failed to cite to any case” supporting an exception to rule that “a hospital generally has no duty to obtain informed consent from a patient.” Aemisegger v. Advocate Condell Medical Center, 2020 IL App (2d) 190054-U (February 13, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Robert D. McLaren’s Rule 23 decision (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Plaintiff’s fourth-amended complaint alleged the following: On June 3, 2013, the Federal Drug Administration issued a Class I recall of the SynchroMed II model 8637-20 infusion pain pump to prevent the device from being implanted into patients until defects could be corrected.

On July 9, 2013, a surgeon inserted the recalled Medtronic pain pump into plaintiff’s abdomen for chronic back pain. The pain pump failed to perform as intended, leaked and caused an infection and necrotic tissue in plaintiff’s body. The pain pump was removed on December 12, 2013, at Condell.

In February 2014, plaintiff contacted the pathology department at Condell and requested the pain pump. At that time, plaintiff was told that the pain pump had been discarded following her December 12, 2013 surgery.

Bailment

Plaintiff argues that she sufficiently alleged breach of an implied or constructive bailment. “A bailment is the delivery of property for some purpose upon a contract, express or implied, that after the purpose has been fulfilled, the property shall be redelivered to the bailor, or otherwise dealt with according to his directions, or kept until he reclaims it.” American Ambassador Casualty Co. v. Chicago, 205 Ill. App. 3d 879 (1990).

To properly plead the existence of a bailment the plaintiff must allege facts establishing: (1) an express or implied agreement to establish a bailment (2) delivery of the property in good condition (3) the bailee’s acceptance of the property and (4) the bailee’s failure to return the property or the bailee’s redelivery of the property in a damaged condition. Longo Realty v. Menard, 2016 IL App (1st) 151231.

Bailment involves a consensual relationship created by an express contract or implication of law. An implied-in-fact bailment depends on the surrounding facts, including benefits received by the parties, the parties’ intentions, the kind of property involved and the opportunity of each party to exercise control over the property.

Here, plaintiff attempted to plead that an implied or constructive bailment had arisen between the parties. However, plaintiff’s attempt was doomed because plaintiff failed to plead facts establishing that Condell knew that she expected the return of the defective pain pump to her. Thus, the trial court properly dismissed plaintiff’s bailment claim.

Spoliation

Next, plaintiff argues that the trial court erred by dismissing her spoliation claim against Condell. To state a cause of action for the negligent spoliation of evidence, a plaintiff must plead the existence of a duty owed by the defendant to the plaintiff, a breach of that duty, an injury proximately caused by the breach, and damages. Boyd v. Travelers, 166 Ill. 2d 188 (1995).

Generally, there is no common law duty to preserve evidence. In Boyd, our Supreme Court set forth a two-prong test that a plaintiff must meet in order to establish an exception to the general no-duty rule. Under the first, or “relationship,” prong of the test, a plaintiff must show that an agreement, contract, statute, special circumstance, or voluntary undertaking has given rise to a duty to preserve evidence on the part of the defendant.

Under the second, or “foreseeability,” prong of the Boyd test, a plaintiff must show that the duty extends to the specific evidence at issue by demonstrating that “a reasonable person in the defendant’s position should have foreseen that the evidence was material to a potential civil action.”

To establish the relationship prong of the two-prong duty test, plaintiff argues that it sufficiently pleaded a constructive or implied bailment. Because we have determined that plaintiff failed to sufficiently plead that an implied or constructive bailment existed between the parties, plaintiff cannot establish that Condell owed her a duty to preserve the pain pump. Thus, the trial court properly dismissed plaintiff’s spoliation count against Condell.

To support her argument, plaintiff notes that the Section 2-622 physician’s affidavit stated that, “Condell had a duty to preserve the pain pump for analysis of the pump’s role in the patient’s injury.”

However, the question of whether a defendant owed a duty to a plaintiff to preserve evidence is a question of law for the court to determine. Jackson v. Michael Reese Hospital, 294 Ill. App. 1 (1997) (citing W. Prosser, Torts, Sec. 37 (4th ed. 1971) and Restatement (Second) of Torts Sec. 328B, Comment b (1964)). Thus, the conclusory statement contained in plaintiff’s Section 2-622 physician’s affidavit does not affect our determination that plaintiff failed to sufficiently plead facts establishing that Condell owed plaintiff a duty to preserve the pain pump.

Denial of leave to file a fifth-amended complaint

In her argument titled “Informed Consent,” plaintiff asserts that Condell had a duty to plaintiff to disclose that the pain pump was recalled before it sold the device to plaintiff. Plaintiff added this count to her amended complaint, but the trial court denied plaintiff’s motion for leave to file it.

Generally, amendments should be granted liberally, but a party’s right to amend is not absolute or unlimited. The decision to grant or deny leave to amend a complaint rests within the sound discretion of the trial court, and its decision will not be reversed absent an abuse of that discretion.

The court abuses its discretion by denying leave to amend if allowing the amendment furthers the ends of justice. W.E. Erickson Construction v. Chicago Title Insurance Co., 266 Ill. App. 3d 905 (1994). In determining whether to allow an amendment to the pleadings, the trial court considers the following factors: (1) whether the proposed amendment would cure a defect in the pleadings (2) whether the proposed amendment would prejudice or surprise the other party (3) whether the proposed amendment is timely and (4) whether there were previous opportunities to amend the pleading. Loyola Academy v. S & S Roof Maintenance, 146 Ill. 2d 263 (1992).

On appeal, plaintiff fails to set forth any arguments as to how the trial court abused its discretion in reaching its conclusions regarding any of the Loyola factors in violation of Rule 341(h)(7). We cannot say the trial court abused its discretion when it denied plaintiff’s leave to file her fifth-amended complaint.

Plaintiff maintains that the duty to disclose that the pain pump was subject to a recall belonged to the seller, Condell, and that Condell had a duty to disclose to plaintiff and her surgeon.

Plaintiff’s fleeting, brief, conclusory argument is wholly deficient and violates Illinois Supreme Court Rule 341(h)(7). Rule 341(h)(7) requires that an argument “contain the contentions of the appellant and the reasons therefore, with citation of the authorities and the pages of the record relied on.”

A reviewing court is entitled to have the issues clearly defined and supported by pertinent authority and cohesive arguments; it is not merely a repository into which an appellant may dump the burden of argument and research, nor is it the obligation of this court to act as an advocate. An issue not clearly defined and sufficiently presented fails to satisfy the requirements of Rule 341(h)(7) and is, therefore, forfeited.

Where, as here, the issue is merely listed or included in a vague allegation of error it is not “argued” and will not satisfy the requirements of the rule.

Furthermore, plaintiff presented the general law on the issue of informed consent: namely, that unlike a physician, a hospital generally has no duty to obtain informed consent from a patient. See, e.g., Obermeier v. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, 2019 IL App (1st) 170553. However, plaintiff failed to cite to any case that related an exception to the general rule.

Our independent research does not disclose a case that suggests that we should waive the forfeiture by plaintiff for failing to cite to relevant authority. Accordingly, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by refusing to allow the filing of the fifth-amended complaint.