Running out of cash and tired of getting jerked around with slow-pay gimmicks by the “managed care organizations” that receive per person monthly fees from the State of Illinois to handle healthcare for 80% of the folks enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program, Saint Anthony Hospital sued Theresa Eagleson, director of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services. Dedicated to serving the poor on Chicago’s west side, the hospital — invoking Sec. 1983 of the 1871 Civil Rights Act — alleged the state deprived it …