A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted six officers of the Russian Federation’s military intelligence unit, the GRU, for launching the NotPetya cyber attacks in June 2017 as part of Vladimir Putin’s ruthless campaign to subjugate Ukraine.The indictments bolstered a decision by Merck & Co.’s property insurers to invoke an exclusion for “hostile/warlike action” as justification for rejecting the pharmaceutical company’s $1.4 billion claim for loss of more than 40,000 computers ruined by NotPetya malware.The GRU …